A helium balloon launched by a British schoolboy was discovered in Australia after making an incredible 10,545-mile journey across the world. Joshua Blackaby, 6, from Alvaston, England, released a balloon tied to a letter in December as part of a school project.

Three months later, his family received a note from a girl named Millie, informing them that she’d found the balloon in her yard in New South Wales. British meteorologist Charlie Powell said the balloon had likely been “swept up into a lower part of the jet stream” and carried away to its distant destination halfway around the world.

