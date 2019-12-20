Wartime bomb defused

Residents were evacuated, trains diverted, and flights briefly suspended this week as police experts defused a 220-pound bomb left over from World War II. The Soviet ordnance was found at a construction site near Berlin’s main train station, which is located in a relatively sparsely inhabited quarter close to the former dividing line between East and West Berlin. Such finds remain relatively common in Germany, where the Allies dropped vast quantities of ordnance in the final years of the war. Experts believe that as many as 3,000 bombs are still buried under Berlin alone.

