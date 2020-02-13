What If You Are Attacked By A Shark?

FIGHT BACK! But forget that old saw about punching them in the nose. The International Shark Attack File recommends that you borrow a page from a pro-wrestling villain and gouge its eyes or claw at its gills, which are more sensitive than its nose.

Or you could just befriend some dolphins. On at least two occasions in 2004 and 2007, the friendly mammals have rushed to the aid of swimmers by forming defensive rings around would-be victims. Just like in your favorite documentary, Flipperl

