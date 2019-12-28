Barking Cop Makes Arrest

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

■ Police in New Haven, Conn., frightened a pair of suspected car thieves into surrendering by barking at them like dogs. The two masked men had holed up in an abandoned house, where police surrounded them and threatened to unleash their canine units. But since there were no police dogs available, officers woofed like angry German shepherds. The suspects quickly surrendered.

“These cops were trained to do stuff like that,” said eyewitness Gideon Gurley.

Share this:













