Boy’s eyes stolen

Linfen, China

A suspected Chinese organ trafficker gouged out the eyes of a 6-year-old boy to steal the corneas for the black market. The boy was playing outside his house in Shanxi province last weekend when a woman kidnapped and drugged him. His parents found him hours later with bloody eye sockets, and the eyeballs were found nearby missing the corneas. Organ donation at death is rare in China, so patients must wait years for transplants. Prison officials routinely harvest organs from executed inmates.

