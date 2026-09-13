%PRINT_TEXT%

Bungling British Burglar

A bungling British burglar who volunteered to be fitted with a police GPS tracker was arrested after he carried out a string of burglaries while wearing the device.  Nicholas Broadley, 33, wore the tracker as part of a program to help career criminals go straight.  But when police checked his movements, they discovered that he’d been at the scene of three home break-ins.  Broadley pleaded guilty to burglary, and was sentenced to four years in prison.  “He is not the sharpest tool in the box,” said his defense attorney.

tagged with , ,