A bungling British burglar who volunteered to be fitted with a police GPS tracker was arrested after he carried out a string of burglaries while wearing the device. Nicholas Broadley, 33, wore the tracker as part of a program to help career criminals go straight. But when police checked his movements, they discovered that he’d been at the scene of three home break-ins. Broadley pleaded guilty to burglary, and was sentenced to four years in prison. “He is not the sharpest tool in the box,” said his defense attorney.

