Danish Politicians X-rated Campaign Posters

A Danish politician is trying to stand out from his rivals in national elections by appearing in X-rated campaign posters wearing nothing more than a cowboy hat, a holster, and a determined gaze. John Erik Wagner, 51, who is running for prime minister as an independent, has become known as “the naked cowboy” for the racy ads, which he’s posted across Copenhagen. Authorities in the liberal Scandinavian city said they approved the full-frontal ad after deciding it would not “interfere with road users’ attention.”

