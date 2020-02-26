Family in Korea

“Family” is traditionally the most important part of Korean life, but families are now falling apart. The national divorce rate has tripled from 2013 to 2014. South Korea has had the highest suicide rate among developed countries for eight consecutive years. In 2012, 39 people per day killed themselves. Suicide is the leading cause of death for 10- to 30-year-old South Koreans and those above 65 as well, whose suicide rates have tripled within the past decade. For people in their 40s, suicide is the seconds’ leading cause of death.

