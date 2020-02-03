Print

Medication In The U.S.

  • Portion of Americans who are currently taking at least one prescription drug: 1/2
  • Who are taking five or more: 1/10
  • Estimated number of U.S. children aged two or three being prescribed ADHD medication: 14,000

