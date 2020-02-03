Medication In The U.S. February 2, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment Portion of Americans who are currently taking at least one prescription drug: 1/2 Who are taking five or more: 1/10 Estimated number of U.S. children aged two or three being prescribed ADHD medication: 14,000 Share this: More from Antarctica JournalADHD FactsAdult ADHDPainkillers – Deadly Risk To WomenToo Many Pain PillsKids And Electronic DevicesThe Cost of Dementia Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with facts, medicine, trends Facts & Trends
