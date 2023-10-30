Poem – A Break In The System (By Melissa Mendelson)

A Break In The System

A dangerous man once said,

“If it’s not perfect, then break it,”

and he broke the system.

Lines in the sand became gaping chasms,

and voices that once rung the bell of change

have shattered against a wall of benightedness.

And we quake from the aftermath of his words,

begging for not a lamb this time

but a real son of a bitch

to turn the tide.

They need to turn the tide fast

before we are gone,

for in their eyes,

we are not perfect.

We’re nothing,

but we are defiant.

And in the end,

they’ll die.

