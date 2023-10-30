Poem – A Break In The System (By Melissa Mendelson)
A Break In The System
A dangerous man once said,
“If it’s not perfect, then break it,”
and he broke the system.
Lines in the sand became gaping chasms,
and voices that once rung the bell of change
have shattered against a wall of benightedness.
And we quake from the aftermath of his words,
begging for not a lamb this time
but a real son of a bitch
to turn the tide.
They need to turn the tide fast
before we are gone,
for in their eyes,
we are not perfect.
We’re nothing,
but we are defiant.
And in the end,
they’ll die.
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.