Poem – A CHILDREN’S PARADISE LOST (By Joseph Cavera)

A CHILDREN’S PARADISE LOST (By Joseph Cavera)

As I sit here

This ground shifts

Falling further

Into roaring rifts

The wind scatters

As your toes touch the ground,

Nothing else matters

While you land without a sound

Now enter this realm where lights galore

Flash! And cry! And burn, and more

I’ll see these effects prove to never bore

As the child inside me’s jaw is on the floor

So now I’ll enter that tall chamber door

And watch as pure fiction rises to soar

Now the heat from this machine grows

And the spins and flips fill fun to your nose

These Reverberations and whirs, rise and flow

All these tangibles form a dream I know,

Where the excited smiles never cease-

To come, and go

Disneyland’s got everything.