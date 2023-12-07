Poem – A CHILDREN’S PARADISE LOST (By Joseph Cavera)
As I sit here
This ground shifts
Falling further
Into roaring rifts
The wind scatters
As your toes touch the ground,
Nothing else matters
While you land without a sound
Now enter this realm where lights galore
Flash! And cry! And burn, and more
I’ll see these effects prove to never bore
As the child inside me’s jaw is on the floor
So now I’ll enter that tall chamber door
And watch as pure fiction rises to soar
Now the heat from this machine grows
And the spins and flips fill fun to your nose
These Reverberations and whirs, rise and flow
All these tangibles form a dream I know,
Where the excited smiles never cease-
To come, and go
Disneyland’s got everything.