Poem – A Gift In Passing (By Chanacee Ruth-Killgore)

Sometimes I wonder

If I have anything left to give

Any small pieces of myself left to share

I feel too broken

Too worn out

Thread bare and bone-tired

I search myself and find nothing worthy

My emotions, my words are hollow

My heart is emptier than my belly

I feel it gnawing away within me

Desperate for something to sustain it

The hunger, the need within is consuming

I am nauseous from it

What do I have left?

I force a strained smile on a busy street

The smile is returned

And for a moment I watch it dance in his eyes

Hope is kindled

Humanity lingers within me for another day

Author Bio:



Chanacee Ruth-Killgore lives in East Tennessee with her husband, Michael, and their two wild and crazy pups, Wrigley and Arkkis Pond. She is a part-time, life-long student and a full-time wife, writer and book lover. She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Franciscan University of Steubenville and will… finally… be awarded a Master’s Degree in May. She is author of the Alphabet Soup adventure-fantasy series for middle grade readers as well as the forthcoming Hart of the Smokies cozy mystery series. Facebook: Chanacee Ruth-Killgore, Writer & Publisher. Twitter: @ChanaceeRK or www.chanacee.com.