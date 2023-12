A Made-Up Place

I’d love to sit

by the old stone wall

I made up once

and roll it away

to find a stairwell

behind, a journey into

a deeper unknown

mystery of my mind,

returning to the core

of who I was, my

smallest form, so that

I might learn something

new for today.



Author Bio:









JD DeHart is a writer and teacher. His poems have appeared at Origami Poetry and Gargouille, among other publications. He blogs at https://jddehartpoetry.blogspot.com