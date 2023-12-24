Poem – A Muffled Voice (By Chanacee Ruth-Killgore)

This rabbit hole seems

a farcical dream. No,

I blink, aware

…and awake.

A pen at the ready,

it’s my turn to vote.

This ballot,

such a curious mistake.

~Chanacee Ruth-Killgore



Author Bio:



Chanacee Ruth-Killgore lives in East Tennessee with her husband, Michael, and their two wild and crazy pups, Wrigley and Arkkis Pond. She is a part-time, life-long student and a full-time wife, writer and book lover. She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Franciscan University of Steubenville and will… finally… be awarded a Master’s Degree in May. She is author of the Alphabet Soup adventure-fantasy series for middle grade readers as well as the forthcoming Hart of the Smokies cozy mystery series. Facebook: Chanacee Ruth-Killgore, Writer & Publisher. Twitter: @ChanaceeRK or www.chanacee.com.