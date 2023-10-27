Poem – A Portrait of Wilbur (By JD DeHart)

A Portrait of Wilbur



Just as one poet

once wrote about a last

duchess, so did the poet

write about the first Wilbur.

The brown clothing, smell

of moth balls, scent of age

of rows of books that Wilbur

rested within.

You have to wonder –

did he read all those books,

are they in progress, or are they

simply stacked like a protective

barrier, never opened?

Empty glass bottles

that suggest some dismay.

A clip of speech that

played with a Southern accent,

these days

it’s hard to find someone

named Wilbur.

JD DeHart is a writer and teacher. His poems have appeared at Origami Poetry and Gargouille, among other publications. He blogs at https://jddehartpoetry.blogspot.com