Poem – A RED RANT (By Joseph Cavera)

A RED RANT (By Joseph Cavera)

To all,

I wonder everyday…why all of my friends, enemies, and acquaintances alike are crying and slowly edging towards sheer insanity…is there nothing that you can show alacrity over? Do your actions and words have…any… thought behind them? While this generation continues to writhe in its own self-created strife…I laugh, and smile towards the sky, which appears more and more beautiful every time I look up.

Please…if anyone can hear my prayer…

Bring Hope to Humanity

~J. Cavera 10/9/08