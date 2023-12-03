Poem – A RESTFUL MIND (By Joseph Cavera)
A RESTFUL MIND (By Joseph Cavera)
After so many days
Of laying one’s hands to work
One searches the many ways
That duties can be skipped and shirked
At these particular times
When the inside of one’s eyelids
Holds the more alluring of charms
Than the world around
We find ourselves searching
At distant grounds
For a place, far far away
Where we can slow the pace
And bestill the day
So we gather our graces
And toss in a brush
And head to those places
We deem to be lush
The price, we pray
For the trip it buys
Will diminish and delay
The exhaustion in our eyes
Hours are left
On a camel, bus, and plane
Post so many minutes bereft
We remaster the mundane
Delays, sidetrips, turns
The road stretches further out
Inside of us, something yearns
The sun shines all about
She rises, grows, and burns
Casting a shade of doubt
Soon we arrive,
The skies appear fair
We once again come alive
Into blueness we stare…
Although some peace we derive
Our journey never ends there
With rest comes malaise
That creeping undertone
It curtails our stays
As humans, we’re prone
To walk to where
The happiness awaits
Into her lair
The travel agent baits.
She knew she’d appease
After looking at me
That I’d feel at ease
Lying out by the sea
But hot sands
In foreign lands
Often lose their charm
My curly strands
Now withstand
The daily passing alarm
As it stands…
I’ll return my hands
To a land where bravery is sung of
And Freedom rings. Home.