Poem – A Wink (By Chanacee Ruth-Killgore)
A grey, blustery day
And the sun breaks through
More of a wink than a smile
Reminding me
To savor such moments
For much is fleeting
And often passes
Unnoticed
In the busy-ness of days
Where we are pushed ever forward
But when the wind has changed
And the clouds linger
It is the memory of such times
That carries us on
Author Bio:
Chanacee Ruth-Killgore lives in East Tennessee with her husband, Michael, and their two wild and crazy pups, Wrigley and Arkkis Pond. She is a part-time, life-long student and a full-time wife, writer and book lover. She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Franciscan University of Steubenville and will… finally… be awarded a Master’s Degree in May. She is author of the Alphabet Soup adventure-fantasy series for middle grade readers as well as the forthcoming Hart of the Smokies cozy mystery series. Facebook: Chanacee Ruth-Killgore, Writer & Publisher. Twitter: @ChanaceeRK or www.chanacee.com.