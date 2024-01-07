Poem – A Wink (By Chanacee Ruth-Killgore)

A grey, blustery day

And the sun breaks through

More of a wink than a smile

Reminding me

To savor such moments

For much is fleeting

And often passes

Unnoticed

In the busy-ness of days

Where we are pushed ever forward

But when the wind has changed

And the clouds linger

It is the memory of such times

That carries us on

Author Bio:



Chanacee Ruth-Killgore lives in East Tennessee with her husband, Michael, and their two wild and crazy pups, Wrigley and Arkkis Pond. She is a part-time, life-long student and a full-time wife, writer and book lover. She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Franciscan University of Steubenville and will… finally… be awarded a Master’s Degree in May. She is author of the Alphabet Soup adventure-fantasy series for middle grade readers as well as the forthcoming Hart of the Smokies cozy mystery series. Facebook: Chanacee Ruth-Killgore, Writer & Publisher. Twitter: @ChanaceeRK or www.chanacee.com.