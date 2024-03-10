Poem – ANGEL (By Joseph Cavera)
Run through the days
Like kids on a beach
All the ways,
In life, is but a small breach
Shines the light seeping out through that mask
Which conceals a bravado façade
Calling me to ask,
Just why you smile…and nod
At every quip I leave,
When the easiest precepts
Are impossible to conceive.
So meander up God’s steps,
And into his chamber
Do not fear his fury
Impervious anger…
As I am sure he
Finds no cause
To rain thunder down,
His omnipotent claws
Form light into a crown
A halo of sorts
Not one I’ve known,
Until your mind retorts,
“Cant fathom all that’s shown…”
And the almighty begins to shake,
A Laugh which dwarfs all things
As The Alpha begins to take
Your soul to the clouds-
With Wings