Poem – AT HOHENSALZBURG (By Ray Gallucci)

AT HOHENSALZBURG – By Ray Gallucci



(in Salzburg, Austria)

Upon this mountain high

All comers I defy

With walls that can’t be scaled

And Gates in iron veiled.

Above my Town of Salt,

I, Hohensalzburg Fort,

Defend where Mozart grew

And Von Trapp legend too.

And though I may be old,

My fires’ embers cold,

My memory is long

And keeps me ever strong.

