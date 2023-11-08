Poem – BARBARIANS AT THE GATES (By Ray Gallucci)
BARBARIANS AT THE GATES
Once Rome attained its pinnacle
Remained on top of things.
Though forces quite inimical
Sought to destruction bring.
Some conquered thought despicable
Rome’s impositioning
Of laws it deemed applicable
When “Pax-Romana”-ing
Four centuries continuous
Spanned Romans’ reign as king
Throughout the lands contiguous
Mediterranean.
Just like empires classical
From whom such legends spring,
Our nation’s rise seemed magical
By history’s reckoning.
From humble roots so typical,
Achieved our flowering
In mere 300 cyclical
Around-sun orbitings.
Ascended peak unparalleled
Like Rome post-murdering
Of Caesar, when at last we dealt
Atomic shattering.
But, unlike Roman dominance,
Will what’s now happening
Comprise our fall from prominence
In time quite shortening?
For though we think formidable
The battle-axe we swing,
Vietnam left us vulnerable
To skeptics’ questioning.
Although with good intention we’ll
Iraq go barging in,
For sure U.N. convention will
Be us disparaging.
Appropriately cynical
The view to which I cling.
Like Rome, our times are critical –
Fate to the wind we fling.
“Barbarians” fanatical
Are dying to get in.
Adopt we measures radical
To quell their trumpeting.
They brazenly cry “Infidels!”
Attack us from within
The borders of our citadels
Whose walls are growing thin.
Defeating foes maniacal
Made Romans dally in
Techniques as diabolical
And Machiavellian.
But keeping to our principle
Of “Letting freedom ring,”
Consider it impossible
Such draw-and-quartering.
Like Rome we grow complacent,
Though much sooner than they did,
Content with our debasement,
So our reign may be short-lived.
Perhaps like phoenix mythical,
From logs now embering
We’ll rise renewed to heed the call,
Our strength remembering.
(Published in DANA LITERARY SOCIETY ONLINE JOURNAL, October 2004)
Author Bio:
I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.