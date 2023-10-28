Poem – Bears Starving in the Woods (By Donal Mahoney)
Bears Starving in the Woods
Long article in the paper
this morning stops Tim from
gobbling his bacon and eggs.
Bears are starving in the woods.
Too many cubs, too little food.
There’s a plan to feed them.
But no plan yet to feed people
in the city nearby waving signs
about working for food.
Author Bio:
Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at http://eyeonlifemag.com/the-poetry-locksmith/donal-mahoney-poet.html#sthash.OSYzpgmQ.gpbT6XZy.dpbs