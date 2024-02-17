Poem – Bitter Noise (By Chanacee Ruth-Killgore)
There are no words
To carry me through
This waiting conversation
But the silence is eager
Crying out
Filling the here and now
And what would words do
But scar the skin
That never quite seemed to fit
And stretch a distance
Already made great
Echoing bitter noise
No…
Better to claim silence
Than banish tomorrow
By speaking today
The many words
That should remain unsaid
Author Bio:
Chanacee Ruth-Killgore lives in East Tennessee with her husband, Michael, and their two wild and crazy pups, Wrigley and Arkkis Pond. She is a part-time, life-long student and a full-time wife, writer and book lover. She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Franciscan University of Steubenville and will… finally… be awarded a Master’s Degree in May. She is author of the Alphabet Soup adventure-fantasy series for middle grade readers as well as the forthcoming Hart of the Smokies cozy mystery series. Facebook: Chanacee Ruth-Killgore, Writer & Publisher. Twitter: @ChanaceeRK or www.chanacee.com.