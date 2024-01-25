Poem – Black and White (By Taiwo Ademola Moses)

Black and White

.

When yesterday wore the colour

of water, we thought love

is a tyrant treading homes,

and scattering children.

.

But the water surface is black

and white, such that we may

see through and not from.

Now we know better

.

For even today is no different, for

history is an unrepentant repeater,

retaking the same class of colours,

Black and white today, black and white tomorrow

.

Making of today, yesterday’s tomorrow,

No change nor hope of a perfect day,

But only an amputated dream of a cease fire

talk between black and white, one gentle morn.

Taiwo Ademola Moses works as a Journalist at Community Life Newspaper. He writes from Ibadan.