Poem – Black and White (By Taiwo Ademola Moses)
Black and White
.
When yesterday wore the colour
of water, we thought love
is a tyrant treading homes,
and scattering children.
.
But the water surface is black
and white, such that we may
see through and not from.
Now we know better
.
For even today is no different, for
history is an unrepentant repeater,
retaking the same class of colours,
Black and white today, black and white tomorrow
.
Making of today, yesterday’s tomorrow,
No change nor hope of a perfect day,
But only an amputated dream of a cease fire
talk between black and white, one gentle morn.
Author Bio:
Taiwo Ademola Moses works as a Journalist at Community Life Newspaper. He writes from Ibadan.