Poem – BLACK PARADISE (By Joseph Cavera)

BLACK PARADISE (By Joseph Cavera)
A life begins at a simple stage
Like ink falling gently onto the fibers of a page
While it is true enough that we start with nil
The chapters of our lives will quickly fill
We have been brought into a mysterious world…
We stand swiftly, only to return to the ground
Mistakes are teachers that commonly confound
Why do these pains happen time and again?
I can’t seem to escape this imperfect fen!
But a hand from someone older stretches out in response…
Our Eyes widen as we stagger to our feet
Parents preach teachings which we quickly meet
Indeed they have passed once this way
They started with no more than we did, in their day
Was their world the same as ours?..
Love and Loss come and go
We become teachers ourselves before we know!
Searching for meaning, we pursue great heights
Both clouds and flames are within our sights
Our journey is what we make of it.
Approaching the last chapter, the ink soon dries
As we each fade, rain falls from our loved ones eyes
There is no after-party when our time is done
The Earth’s terrifying and grand exist as one
Just beyond the gates of our Black Paradise
(Dedicated to Joseph T. Loscalzo, RIP Papa)