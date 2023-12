BLACK RABBIT (By Joseph Cavera)

I’m late! So late! For a very important date!

I’ve got to go! Oh no, oh no!

It’s not so simply the queen I fear!

No, oh no! Oh dear, oh dear!

Steps behind me I pray won’t find me!

His carroty scythe will surely send

All whose time is up, their flesh he’ll rend

Ah! I’ve caught the sight

Of saving light!

I’m not going to meet my- SLICE!