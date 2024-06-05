Poem – Bucket List (By Abdulrahman Abuyaman)
Bucket List
before I expire,
i’d defy the laws of gravity, by
breastroking through the atmosphere,
upwards. i’ll then settle on the fluffiest of
the floating beds in the sky; sipping copiously
from my bottle of malta in high spirit. then
borrow from mr. eagle, his sharp lenses to
visualize the world from above in a new dimension.
before I cease to respire,
i’d orchestrate an imbalance on
nature’s law by stealing a dose of
chlorolplast from kingdom botanica. inject
it in my bloodstream to graduate to a
primary producer and gain my independence,
feeding wise. not minding the outcome of
my pigmentation.
before i finally retire,
i’d create and release a
hyper-contagious virus in the
global atmosphere. It disperses
with a lightning speed into respiratory
systems, inhaled subconsciously with O2
its effect is devastating. It brings out the good in
people and suppresses the antithesis.
Author Bio:
Abdulrahman M Abu-yaman (b.1991) is a poet by nature and an amateur artist (caligrapher) by second nature. A collector of autobiography, and a student of fashion. He follows sports and supports Chelsea FC. He participated at the Abuja Literary Society Poetry Slam 2016. His poems have appeared in London Grip, Kalahari Reviews, Tuck Magazine, Brittle Paper, and forthcoming in Asian Signature to be featured as a contemporary world poet. He tweets @abuu_yaman