Poem – Building Walls (By Gil Hoy)

Building Walls

Someone there is who loves a wall,

Piling stones on top of stones,

To keep invading wetbacks out,

To keep glass pearls secure.

He lets our Southern neighbors know,

In blaring braggadocio,

That they must pay to build his wall,

To keep it working as they go.

“But the world has far too many walls,”

Says the frozen-ground-swell rising,

Says the giggling, confusing elf—

Who sees a wall, no more a wall,

On a farm, no more a farm,

In a country, no more a country.

Someone there is who doesn’t love a wall.

Author Bio:

Gil Hoy is a Boston trial lawyer and is currently studying poetry at Boston University, through its Evergreen program, where he previously received a BA in Philosophy and Political Science. Hoy received an MA in Government from Georgetown University and a JD from the University of Virginia School of Law. He served as a Brookline, Massachusetts Selectman for four terms. Hoy started writing poetry two years ago. Since then, his work has appeared in Third Wednesday, The Write Room, The Eclectic Muse, Clark Street Review, The New Verse News, Harbinger Asylum, Soul Fountain, The Story Teller Magazine, Eye on Life Magazine, Stepping Stones Magazine, The Penmen Review, To Hold A Moment Still (Harbinger Asylum’s 2014 Holidays Anthology), The Zodiac Review, Earl of Plaid Literary Journal, The Potomac, Antarctica Journal, The Montucky Review and elsewhere.