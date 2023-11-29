Poem – CITY DAYS (By Joseph Cavera)
Tall, tin, and seemingly endless
But if viewed from the top
It appears quite bottomless-
Lights are as myriad as the stars
All lie on seemingly innumerable bars,
Story after story
Tale after Tale,
And as time flows on
Never become stale.
At the bottom, is the lobby
And at the top is the roof,
And all in between
Lies dissonantly aloof
Time after time
Day after day,
We watch many things change
They move, and sway
Life in the City,
Is simply defined this way…