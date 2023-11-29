Poem – CITY DAYS (By Joseph Cavera)

CITY DAYS (By Joseph Cavera)

Tall, tin, and seemingly endless

But if viewed from the top

It appears quite bottomless-

Lights are as myriad as the stars

All lie on seemingly innumerable bars,

Story after story

Tale after Tale,

And as time flows on

Never become stale.

At the bottom, is the lobby

And at the top is the roof,

And all in between

Lies dissonantly aloof

Time after time

Day after day,

We watch many things change

They move, and sway

Life in the City,

Is simply defined this way…