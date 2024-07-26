Poem – Clouds (By David Russell)
Clouds
In chroniclers’ minds
Past wars all went full circle
Making great urban filth destroy itself
So that the finest flowers and shrubs
Could sprout at random.
And birds, in exultation
Or happy in their ignorance
Made rills of melody
Now man had passed them by.
But now, with ice and poison
For one full year enthralled, embalmed.
And after that, growth’s circle
Jarred shuddering in mid-turn
Can even a worm
Or an amoeba celebrate?
Author Bio:
David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.
