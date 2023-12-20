Poem – Courage (Getting Out of Bed) – By Chanacee Ruth-Killgore
Courage (Getting Out of Bed)
My heart grows restless, my limbs heavy
The paradox of a frustrated mind
The simplest things seem unattainable
Before me
There are mountains to climb
I am eager, yet, sit motionless
Failure the constant on my mind
I sit and worry …and wonder
Before me
There are mountains to climb
I long for silence, true peace of mind
To move in harmony with my dreams
To shake off the dust and move these bones
It’s been ages and ages
It seems
I close my eyes, gather my strength
But it’s courage I must find
I reach for my shoes and tie their laces
Before me
There are mountains to climb
Author Bio:
Chanacee Ruth-Killgore lives in East Tennessee with her husband, Michael, and their two wild and crazy pups, Wrigley and Arkkis Pond. She is a part-time, life-long student and a full-time wife, writer and book lover. She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Franciscan University of Steubenville and will… finally… be awarded a Master’s Degree in May. She is author of the Alphabet Soup adventure-fantasy series for middle grade readers as well as the forthcoming Hart of the Smokies cozy mystery series. Facebook: Chanacee Ruth-Killgore, Writer & Publisher. Twitter: @ChanaceeRK or www.chanacee.com.