Poem – Courage (Getting Out of Bed) – By Chanacee Ruth-Killgore

Courage (Getting Out of Bed)

My heart grows restless, my limbs heavy

The paradox of a frustrated mind

The simplest things seem unattainable

Before me

There are mountains to climb

I am eager, yet, sit motionless

Failure the constant on my mind

I sit and worry …and wonder

Before me

There are mountains to climb

I long for silence, true peace of mind

To move in harmony with my dreams

To shake off the dust and move these bones

It’s been ages and ages

It seems

I close my eyes, gather my strength

But it’s courage I must find

I reach for my shoes and tie their laces

Before me

There are mountains to climb

Chanacee Ruth-Killgore lives in East Tennessee with her husband, Michael, and their two wild and crazy pups, Wrigley and Arkkis Pond. She is a part-time, life-long student and a full-time wife, writer and book lover. She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Franciscan University of Steubenville and will… finally… be awarded a Master’s Degree in May. She is author of the Alphabet Soup adventure-fantasy series for middle grade readers as well as the forthcoming Hart of the Smokies cozy mystery series. Facebook: Chanacee Ruth-Killgore, Writer & Publisher. Twitter: @ChanaceeRK or www.chanacee.com.