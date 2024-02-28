Poem – Cruelty (By Melissa R Mendelson)

The cruelty of mankind

is to be blind to innocence.

When the streets run red,

some awaken to the pain,

but others stay

cold, hard.

The beauty of humanity

is strangled by hands

fumbling with knowledge,

minds refusing to open,

and some see

while others stay

blind, ignorant.

The streets behind me

are covered with the dead,

innocence caught

in the headlights,

and tires spin of

destruction, end.

And some deserve to die,

but who are we to judge?

The jury is still out

on us,

and the gavel rests

heavily, judgment.

And some know

what we have done,

and others will

never accept responsibility.

And they bleed into

cold,

and the cruelty of mankind

is being blind to

innocence.

