Poem – Cruelty (By Melissa R Mendelson)
The cruelty of mankind
is to be blind to innocence.
When the streets run red,
some awaken to the pain,
but others stay
cold, hard.
The beauty of humanity
is strangled by hands
fumbling with knowledge,
minds refusing to open,
and some see
while others stay
blind, ignorant.
The streets behind me
are covered with the dead,
innocence caught
in the headlights,
and tires spin of
destruction, end.
And some deserve to die,
but who are we to judge?
The jury is still out
on us,
and the gavel rests
heavily, judgment.
And some know
what we have done,
and others will
never accept responsibility.
And they bleed into
cold,
and the cruelty of mankind
is being blind to
innocence.
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.