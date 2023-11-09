Poem – Crystal Blue (By Melissa R. Mendelson)
Crystal Blue
The rain pounded the pavement
as if it were furious
over the lonely hearts
that hid in their rooms
with nobody to wipe away their tears
or make them smile,
but the rain did share their pain
and splattered kisses upon windows
of their homes
to console them
because the rain could see
the love they hid within.
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.