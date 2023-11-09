Print

Poem – Crystal Blue (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

Crystal Blue

 

The rain pounded the pavement

as if it were furious

over the lonely hearts

that hid in their rooms

with nobody to wipe away their tears

or make them smile,

but the rain did share their pain

and splattered kisses upon windows

of their homes

to console them

because the rain could see

the love they hid within.

 


Author Bio:

melissa_m_022
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.






 

 

