Poem – D Cide (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

D CIDE

Sorrow and shock has claimed our world

as burning fires of revenge

pour out from the ones,

who gather around the tv

to see our enemies dance and cheer

while a coldness settles over us

and a temptation to destroy

to fill the void before the emptiness consumes us all,

but questions still linger

in the rattled mind

as thoughts tumble over one another

like a mindless frenzy

that leaves the body numb

and the soul bare.

Should the innocent die

for their people’s hate?

Should they stand where we remain?

Should we do nothing

and allow freedom to slip away?

The need for justice outweighs the lives of those,

who are willing to take the enemy

out of our grasp,

so we should just open the gates

and release the hounds of Hell.

This poem is also featured in the poetry collection Tears of Sand available on Amazon.

Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian , which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.