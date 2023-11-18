Poem – D Cide (By Melissa R. Mendelson)
D CIDE
Sorrow and shock has claimed our world
as burning fires of revenge
pour out from the ones,
who gather around the tv
to see our enemies dance and cheer
while a coldness settles over us
and a temptation to destroy
to fill the void before the emptiness consumes us all,
but questions still linger
in the rattled mind
as thoughts tumble over one another
like a mindless frenzy
that leaves the body numb
and the soul bare.
Should the innocent die
for their people’s hate?
Should they stand where we remain?
Should we do nothing
and allow freedom to slip away?
The need for justice outweighs the lives of those,
who are willing to take the enemy
out of our grasp,
so we should just open the gates
and release the hounds of Hell.
This poem is also featured in the poetry collection Tears of Sand available on Amazon.
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.