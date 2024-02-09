Poem – DARKWATER BEACH (By Joseph Cavera)
The moon lies low
On the blackened shores
The tide is impenetrable
Under this darkening sky
Mirth so absent, in the undertow
The ravishing darkness, from longevic lores
Each wave skips- inimitable
This place is different!
Cries out the wistful cores
Life out here is scarcer
But at peace.
The Darkness is not always
A drowning pool
And the Sands are as
Numerous as Lights in the Sky
And here they still seem to cry,
That without these shadows,
The Light could die-
Leave the Yin, and the Yang
Is Nigh.
~Joseph Cavera