Poem – DARKWATER BEACH (By Joseph Cavera)

DARKWATER BEACH (By Joseph Cavera)

The moon lies low

On the blackened shores

The tide is impenetrable

Under this darkening sky

Mirth so absent, in the undertow

The ravishing darkness, from longevic lores

Each wave skips- inimitable

This place is different!

Cries out the wistful cores

Life out here is scarcer

But at peace.

The Darkness is not always

A drowning pool

And the Sands are as

Numerous as Lights in the Sky

And here they still seem to cry,

That without these shadows,

The Light could die-

Leave the Yin, and the Yang

Is Nigh.

~Joseph Cavera