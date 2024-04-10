Poem – DEAR JOHN (By Frank De Canio)

Dear John (the Sophie to Der Rosenkavalier)

By Frank De Canio

Just like the Marschallin had been resigned

to cede her lover to the ingénue

to whom his heart would later be inclined,

so Marietta’s mistress bade adieu

to her so that her “Quinquin” could pursue

no younger woman but a different sex

than formerly she’d been accustomed to.

Perhaps she needed someone who could flex

the muscles firmer than an aging shrew

could do; was confident she’d circumvent

his manhood, or perceived her ex’s shoe

would fit what seemed to be his passive bent.

In any case as their concessions grew

the marriage that ensued felt heaven-sent.

Frank De Canio Bio: I was born & bred in New Jersey, work in New York. I love music of all kinds, from Bach to Dory Previn, Amy Beach to Amy Winehouse, World Music, Latin, opera. Shakespeare is my consolation, writing my hobby. I like Dylan Thomas, Keats, Wallace Stevens, Frost , Ginsburg, and Sylvia Plath.