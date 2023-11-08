Poem – DEATH BY PHYSICS (By Ray Gallucci)
DEATH BY PHYSICS
If present, past and future
All concurrently exist,
Can what has passed before us
Ever truly have been missed?
If space and time are equal,
Can we trade between the two?
Relive the joys and pleasures
Or remake events we rue?
If we could press “Fast Forward”
To discover what awaits,
Would we just let it happen
Or attempt to cheat The Fates?
Most physicists like Einstein
Say both space and time can bend
Completely in a circle
Till beginning meets its end.
Perhaps the explanation
Of what’s called the “afterlife” —
Unchained from one direction
And one speed to travel time.
Released from space dimensions,
Where the only button’s “Play,”
“Rewind” becomes an option;
Even “Pause” when choose to stay.
Your past is open to you;
All your life you can relive.
With loved ones reunited,
Former enemies forgive.
Your future at death ended,
But perhaps you now can go
Beyond your meager lifetime,
Secrets old and new to know.
If all those ghosts and spirits
Are just dead who’ve been set free
From space and time restrictions,
Need we fear what they may be?
If unrestricted travel
Through both space and time you had
When freed from earthly body,
Would death really be so bad?
Author Bio:
I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.