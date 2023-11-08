Poem – DEATH BY PHYSICS (By Ray Gallucci)

DEATH BY PHYSICS

If present, past and future

All concurrently exist,

Can what has passed before us

Ever truly have been missed?

If space and time are equal,

Can we trade between the two?

Relive the joys and pleasures

Or remake events we rue?

If we could press “Fast Forward”

To discover what awaits,

Would we just let it happen

Or attempt to cheat The Fates?

Most physicists like Einstein

Say both space and time can bend

Completely in a circle

Till beginning meets its end.

Perhaps the explanation

Of what’s called the “afterlife” —

Unchained from one direction

And one speed to travel time.

Released from space dimensions,

Where the only button’s “Play,”

“Rewind” becomes an option;

Even “Pause” when choose to stay.

Your past is open to you;

All your life you can relive.

With loved ones reunited,

Former enemies forgive.

Your future at death ended,

But perhaps you now can go

Beyond your meager lifetime,

Secrets old and new to know.

If all those ghosts and spirits

Are just dead who’ve been set free

From space and time restrictions,

Need we fear what they may be?

If unrestricted travel

Through both space and time you had

When freed from earthly body,

Would death really be so bad?

I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.