Poem – Delusions of Grandeur (By Chrystal Berche)

Delusions of Grandeur – By Chrystal Berche

Stoned streets at dawn

Emerald pavements undulating with restless movement

the denizens and the damned all hurly-whirly mixed together

a macabre dance of pleasure and pain

Jaded eyes shimmer dollar bill green

basking in the glow of capitalism

the meaning of life measured in yields and gains

Lies roll off forked tongues as easily as rivers grow

and creep over their banks after heavy rains

Drown in the silt and silk

unable to sort the muck from the logic,

seeking threads of light in vast expanses of darkness.

Rise reborn

slip on fake snake skins at dawn to go out and play,

blinking at the sun like it burns

It all burns while we slither

slinking through vast caverns of the human mind

into caves we never tap into,

dormant and all but forgotten.

these places we fear to tread.

These lines we fear to cross.

fear stifles creativity

the creative shatter molds

while the weak just break them slowly

piece by piece

subtle changes too faint to see.

But the wild ones burn

yelling ‘behold! this is what’s left when the fire dies.

This panted face and devils grin

crimson jeans and affliction t-shirts

inked. Pierced. Painted. Dyed.

soulful windows staring unblinking at the masses,

seeing everything, devouring it all

Single minded determination,

life’s goals whittled down to raging mantra.

“Imma show you how great I am.”