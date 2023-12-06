Poem – Disappearance (By David B. Axelrod)

DISAPPEARANCE

1.

I considered the phoenix—

into the fire, a quick release

of gas, the efficacy of ash.

But does one truly rise?

Is it a spirit or a conscious

recollection of the past?

2.

Those who acknowledge

nothing swim comfortably

in the dark. The salt of

their mother floats them.

The mulch of their father

awaits them when they pass.

3.

Some believe resurrection,

others in coming back.

Whether I die slowly or

fast, make sure I burn.

I’m good with that. Afterlife,

memorials are of no concern.

Author Bio:

Dr. David B. Axelrod is Volusia County, Florida, Poet Laureate. Author of 21 books of poetry, he has held three Fulbright Awards, including a year as Fulbright’s first Poet-in-Residence in the People’s Republic of China. His website is www.poetrydoctor.org.