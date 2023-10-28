Poem – DISHEVELED ZENITH OF OUR LOVE (By Joseph Cavera)
DISHEVELED ZENITH OF OUR LOVE (By Joseph Cavera)
Your eyes cannot judge me
Your hands cannot truly hold
You wait for me in the Darkness
Your words so misguided
Your affection soon to be derided
You await me again, as I leave my mark
You open your arms to me, unsuspecting
You permit me to oblige your lust
You clench tightly, as if holding on for dear life
In all these days, in oh so many ways
You let your husband’s assistant have sex with his blind wife.