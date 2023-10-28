Poem – DISHEVELED ZENITH OF OUR LOVE (By Joseph Cavera)

DISHEVELED ZENITH OF OUR LOVE (By Joseph Cavera)

Your eyes cannot judge me

Your hands cannot truly hold

You wait for me in the Darkness

Your words so misguided

Your affection soon to be derided

You await me again, as I leave my mark

You open your arms to me, unsuspecting

You permit me to oblige your lust

You clench tightly, as if holding on for dear life

In all these days, in oh so many ways

You let your husband’s assistant have sex with his blind wife.