Poem – DISTURBING THE PEACE (By Ray Gallucci)

DISTURBING THE PEACE

(see “Velikovsky’s Ghost Returns – The Electric Universe,” by Michael Goodspeed [http://www.soulsofdistortion.nl/e_universe1.html])

Amazing how little we know

Of history from so long ago

Regarding our planets and sun

And how what we’ve now had begun.

Accepted is theory that all

Evolved from primordial ball

Condensed down from hydrogen gas

That fused to form sun’s burning mass.

Its gradually increasing spin

Caused ball to grow bulge spreading thin

Extending to distances great

Then clumping to form planets eight.

What matter remained in between

Was driven away till pristine

Arrangement familiar today,

Like clockwork, was set into play.

A System quiescent except

When rare asteroid intercepts

A planet which, for a time, churns

Till status quo peaceful returns.

But then Velikovsky said, “Hold!

Perhaps there’s much more than’s been told.

My archaeological checks

Imply there’s been quite a few wrecks.”

As recent as Biblical times

No planet named Venus could find

Till Jupiter happened to vomit

A burning hot, planetoid comet.

Quite close to both Earth and Mars came

Discharging electrical flame

That left all their surfaces scarred

And rotations’ axes ajar.

On Earth we have legends that tell

Of times that experienced hell.

Preserved on Mars’ surface of red

Electrically plasma-arced shreds?

Once Venus its havoc had wrought

In what’s current orbit was caught.

And so, like all others, appears

Like it’s been there five billion years.

Today there are those who believe

In what Velikovsky conceived.

Electrical currents in space

‘Gainst gravity win every race.

With planets electrically charged

And sun plasma focus so large,

Traditional cosmic ideal

Perhaps loses some of appeal.

The sun not from gravity dawned,

But rather electrically spawned.

An anode in circuit immense

To cosmic proportions extends.

The fusion’s said not to occur

In center, but rather quite further

Out where the “Solar Winds” flare.

Radiation that flows everywhere.

No doubt quite a paradigm shift,

Receiving from mainstream short shrift.

But, though controversial, are such

Speculations too threatening to touch?

For knowledge to ever progress,

We sometimes give ear to a guess

Educated, yet rattling chains,

Like how plate tectonics now reigns.

I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.