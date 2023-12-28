Poem – DISTURBING THE PEACE (By Ray Gallucci)
DISTURBING THE PEACE
(see “Velikovsky’s Ghost Returns – The Electric Universe,” by Michael Goodspeed [http://www.soulsofdistortion.nl/e_universe1.html])
Amazing how little we know
Of history from so long ago
Regarding our planets and sun
And how what we’ve now had begun.
Accepted is theory that all
Evolved from primordial ball
Condensed down from hydrogen gas
That fused to form sun’s burning mass.
Its gradually increasing spin
Caused ball to grow bulge spreading thin
Extending to distances great
Then clumping to form planets eight.
What matter remained in between
Was driven away till pristine
Arrangement familiar today,
Like clockwork, was set into play.
A System quiescent except
When rare asteroid intercepts
A planet which, for a time, churns
Till status quo peaceful returns.
But then Velikovsky said, “Hold!
Perhaps there’s much more than’s been told.
My archaeological checks
Imply there’s been quite a few wrecks.”
As recent as Biblical times
No planet named Venus could find
Till Jupiter happened to vomit
A burning hot, planetoid comet.
Quite close to both Earth and Mars came
Discharging electrical flame
That left all their surfaces scarred
And rotations’ axes ajar.
On Earth we have legends that tell
Of times that experienced hell.
Preserved on Mars’ surface of red
Electrically plasma-arced shreds?
Once Venus its havoc had wrought
In what’s current orbit was caught.
And so, like all others, appears
Like it’s been there five billion years.
Today there are those who believe
In what Velikovsky conceived.
Electrical currents in space
‘Gainst gravity win every race.
With planets electrically charged
And sun plasma focus so large,
Traditional cosmic ideal
Perhaps loses some of appeal.
The sun not from gravity dawned,
But rather electrically spawned.
An anode in circuit immense
To cosmic proportions extends.
The fusion’s said not to occur
In center, but rather quite further
Out where the “Solar Winds” flare.
Radiation that flows everywhere.
No doubt quite a paradigm shift,
Receiving from mainstream short shrift.
But, though controversial, are such
Speculations too threatening to touch?
For knowledge to ever progress,
We sometimes give ear to a guess
Educated, yet rattling chains,
Like how plate tectonics now reigns.
Author Bio:
I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.