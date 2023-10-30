Poem – Donald Trump and Mother Teresa (By Donal Mahoney)

Donald Trump and Mother Teresa

Time’s a jet plane

when you’re young .

You go to school

get a good job

marry someone nice

and have a family

if that’s your calling.

Then the kids grow up

and move out and

things start falling

apart even if you

have a pension and

many now won’t.

Poor health sneaks in

like a submarine

and in time you forget

to take your pills

so the kids find a place

where folks give folks

like you your pills

every day on time.

Then one day you die

and find out if you had

the right goals in life

all those years you tried

so hard to do things right.

Mother Teresa found out.

Donald Trump will too.

Donal Mahoney





Author Bio:



Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at and some of his newer work at http://eyeonlifemag.com/the-poetry-locksmith/donal-mahoney-poet.html#sthash.OSYzpgmQ.gpbT6XZy.dpbs



