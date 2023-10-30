Print

Poem – Donald Trump and Mother Teresa (By Donal Mahoney)

Donald Trump and Mother Teresa
 
Time’s a jet plane
when you’re young.
You go to school
get a good job
marry someone nice
and have a family
if that’s your calling.
 
Then the kids grow up 
and move out and 
things start falling
apart even if you 
have a pension and
many now won’t.
 
Poor health sneaks in
like a submarine 
and in time you forget 
to take your pills 
so the kids find a place
where folks give folks 
like you your pills
every day on time.
 
Then one day you die 
and find out if you had 
the right goals in life 
all those years you tried
so hard to do things right.
Mother Teresa found out.
Donald Trump will too.
 
Donal Mahoney


Author Bio:

donal-mahoney Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at http://eyeonlifemag.com/the-poetry-locksmith/donal-mahoney-poet.html#sthash.OSYzpgmQ.gpbT6XZy.dpbs

