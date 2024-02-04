Poem – DOPPLER DELIGHT (By John Zedolik)

DOPPLER DELIGHT – By John Zedolik

The Doppler effect drags away the angry horn

that melts like unattended ice cream

on an August day in an unnoticed street drain

and the careless eater’s fingers have found protection

in napkins guarding against the sticky-sweet that

might cling to exposed skin and require a washing

if said consumer even cares, since it might well be

a kid unconcerned with cleanliness and convenience,

stains not a worry on the clothes s/he wears for free,

insouciance earned by not much age, unaware of

the effect of flowing, once-frozen chocolate-cool

confection, just smiling into the sun without any

pull to tears or frown