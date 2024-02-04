Poem – DOPPLER DELIGHT (By John Zedolik)
DOPPLER DELIGHT – By John Zedolik
The Doppler effect drags away the angry horn
that melts like unattended ice cream
on an August day in an unnoticed street drain
and the careless eater’s fingers have found protection
in napkins guarding against the sticky-sweet that
might cling to exposed skin and require a washing
if said consumer even cares, since it might well be
a kid unconcerned with cleanliness and convenience,
stains not a worry on the clothes s/he wears for free,
insouciance earned by not much age, unaware of
the effect of flowing, once-frozen chocolate-cool
confection, just smiling into the sun without any
pull to tears or frown