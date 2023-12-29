Print

Poem – Drifting (By Melissa Mendelson)

Like a violent storm

that rages outside

and smashes my walls

with its power

is how I feel

when my world grows dark,

and I release my fury

to salvage the remains.

 


Author Bio:

melissa_m_022
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.






