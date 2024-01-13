Poem – DROWNING (By Ajise Vincent)
DROWNING
next year,
when cavalries
of storms
shall come
riding
like the
flood of noah
& the earth
convulses torrents
on the passage
of breaths
i shall not swim
with fishes
or
mermaids
but savor
the utility in the ploys
of death:
the sweet business
of drowning
Author Bio:
Ajise Vincent is an Economist and Social researcher based in Lagos, Nigeria. His works have appeared or are forthcoming at Oddball, Eureka, Indiana Voice Journal, Jawline Review, Jalada, Ink, Sweat & Tears, Snapdragon: a journal of art & healing, Sentinel Quarterly, Yellow Chair Review & various literary outlets. He loves coffee, blondes & turtles.