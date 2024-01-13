Poem – DROWNING (By Ajise Vincent)

DROWNING

next year,

when cavalries

of storms

shall come

riding

like the

flood of noah

& the earth

convulses torrents

on the passage

of breaths

i shall not swim

with fishes

or

mermaids

but savor

the utility in the ploys

of death:

the sweet business

of drowning

Author Bio:



Ajise Vincent is an Economist and Social researcher based in Lagos, Nigeria. His works have appeared or are forthcoming at Oddball, Eureka, Indiana Voice Journal, Jawline Review, Jalada, Ink, Sweat & Tears, Snapdragon: a journal of art & healing, Sentinel Quarterly, Yellow Chair Review & various literary outlets. He loves coffee, blondes & turtles.