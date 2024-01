EASE – By John Zedolik

Snow on the Moore. But the

Reclining Figure, 1957, doesn’t

care. After all it is only a mantle

upon bronze, lounging there for

halfway to a century and more, and

has certainly experienced worse

in those years of wavering weather

and witnesses such as me who envy

the unconcern that brings fortitude

in each season, with the same dangers

as the ones before and to come, while

displaying ever grace of polished metal