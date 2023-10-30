Poem – EMBRACING CHAOS (By Ray Gallucci)

EMBRACING CHAOS – By Ray Gallucci

The eye of a hurricane never can know

How forcefully all its surrounding winds blow.

For there in the center all’s peacefully calm

While swirling around are explosions of bombs.

But center is where all the chaos begins —

In vertical columns air rises then spins.

While most relish lull, others seek out the storm,

Amid the destruction feel fuzzy and warm.

If Captain of Chaos is role you prefer,

Then stay in the center immune to the whirr

That you have created for others to bear,

While blissfully sit in the sun without care.

About Ray Gallucci: I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.