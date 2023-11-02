Poem – EVE (By Joseph Cavera)

EVE (By Joseph Cavera)

it was christmas eve,

and all through the streets,

wind echoes without grace,

telling me to leave

..for a better place.

yet I arose to see a snowy sight,

crystals rose up in the sky

shining down refracted light

such beauty, a frozen cry

left behind by the Man up there

and still is life, as

icy strands of narrow hair

cover the brow gently

of all people out there

should you look,

its clear to see

the west meadow brook

coldly running to an open sea

and now the days grow shorter, few

all ways to live, askew

for each and every morn is through

before the day begins anew

the early rise’s face too

I pray the Eve never knew