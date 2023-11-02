Poem – EVE (By Joseph Cavera)
it was christmas eve,
and all through the streets,
wind echoes without grace,
telling me to leave
..for a better place.
yet I arose to see a snowy sight,
crystals rose up in the sky
shining down refracted light
such beauty, a frozen cry
left behind by the Man up there
and still is life, as
icy strands of narrow hair
cover the brow gently
of all people out there
should you look,
its clear to see
the west meadow brook
coldly running to an open sea
and now the days grow shorter, few
all ways to live, askew
for each and every morn is through
before the day begins anew
the early rise’s face too
I pray the Eve never knew