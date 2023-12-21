Poem – EVERGREEN TERRACE (By Joseph Cavera)
What is this, this dance of life
While we slide and step around pain of strife
The music slowly plays
To dj for all of us the measure of our days
I love the way these chords echo throughout me
I haven’t sensed a sight of such a nature since then,
It can be found in the darkest fen, and when
You look into the space in which the autotrophs lie
The foliage will bring a tear to that stoic eye
And your thoughts will remain with the steps
Of the notes over which your soul
Laughs and dotes, to fill the whole
Of the piece you left behind
All those days ago.
The Light forgot to give a warning,
“Look Out Below!”
The beauty of this terrace
Is a grand one,
I thought you should know.
For the winds will recess,
And the storms will blow
Until the music and rhythm
Fall back into cue
Sweep you up…crying out
Take me with you.
~Joseph Cavera