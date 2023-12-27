Poem – fading scars are fading (By Robert Beveridge)

fading scars are fading

Twenty-five years ago I

unloaded a truckful of books.

I’d done it a hundred times.

Seventy-pound boxes

into the back of the store,

ten, twenty, before the bolt

that jutted from the door handle

caught my elbow. Three-inch

tear extended the inner crease

of my left arm. As the manager,

what can you do? I wrapped it

in duct tape, finished the job.

Now I look down, run my fingers

over skin, feel only smoothness.

Even the white has faded

like my days in retail, now

seems just another wrinkle.

Robert Beveridge makes noise (xterminal.bandcamp.com) and writes poetry just outside Cleveland, OH. Recent/upcoming appearances in Wildflower Muse, Noble/Gas Qtrly, and The Ibis Head Review, among others.